God of War creator slams Xbox and Phil Spencer for Starfield delay

Last week, the world of video games received another bittersweet news: two of the main Xbox games scheduled for this year are delayed to 2023. In this way, both Starfield, Bethesda’s long-awaited space RPG, and Redfall, Arkane’s cooperative shooter, will no longer arrive in 2022.

This decision has generated many debates in this regard. It’s always better to delay a game’s release if it’s going to help the developers and result in a better overall state of the game, but Xbox has been criticized for announcing dates too soonsomething that is increasingly common in the industry and in all the actors that make it up, not just Microsoft.

Not fit to manage all studiesDavid JaffeOne of the people who has harshly criticized the situation has been David Jaffe, internationally known for being the original author of the PlayStation God of War saga. The creative has a YouTube channel where he regularly gives his opinion about the industry and does not mince words, and in a recent video charge against Phil Spencerhead of Xbox.

As we read in Coomicbook, at a time of a live broadcast literally says that Phil Spencer “sucks” and he’s not suited for a role where he has to manage all of Xbox’s studios. He assures that he respects many of his ideas for the platform, and even considers them a “visionary”but he thinks he shouldn’t deal with games.

Jaffe thinks Spencer is putting rocks in her own path when it comes to managing titles coming to market. “You’re close, Phil Spencer. Your plan is solid, if we talk about studies your infrastructure is solid, great, but you can’t manage it. You just can’t!“, he comments in a long speech.

Should focus on developing Xbox as a platformDavid JaffeThe author of the original God of War is not only referring to Starfield and Redfall, but also to the problems that there have been with Halo: Infinite, which have grown after launch due to the content that arrives in multiplayer mode, and with the calendar in general. Of the brand. He assures that it would be best if Microsoft hire someone to oversee the launches and that Phil Spencer focused on developing Xbox as a platform.

The truth is that, with the delay of Starfield and Redfall for 2023, Xbox has a very poor schedule of releases in the short term. In the absence of knowing the news that may still land in 2022 on Xbox and PC consoles, currently only the publication of a new Forza Motorsport and a further consolidation of Game Pass, its flagship subscription service, on computers, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

In addition, doubts have grown due to the problems related to Perfect Dark, whose development has been changing hands and now Crystal Dynamics takes care of it despite having been acquired by the Embracer Group recently. However, there is still hope for Xbox owners or users of Microsoft’s video game services on PC: next June 12 The Xbox and Bethesda event will be held that should leave us with several announcements that, at the moment, we do not know.

