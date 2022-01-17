God of War debuts on Steam breaking records on PlayStation: more than 65,000 simultaneous players

Kratos sits above Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition and Days Gone on Valve’s platform.

is being a great debut for the God of War, Sony’s Santa Monica game has been receiving great reviews for what has been an excellent conversion of the 2018 masterpiece. Adapting its controls to keyboard and mouse, technology Reflex, use of NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 and support for screens ultra-panoramic These are some of the virtues that PC players have found in the PlayStation port.

All this has not gone unnoticed by some Steam users who have already elevated the award-winning work above the rest of PlayStation releases on Valve’s platform. According to the data shared by Steamdb, the game has already managed to exceed a peak of 65,000 simultaneous players.

A figure that places it above Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition, which managed to reach 56.557 simultaneous players, and more than double that of Days Gone, with 27.450 users playing at the same time. It should be noted that this tool only gives us an overview of performance on Steam, while games have also reached the Epic Games Store.

Horizon Zero Dawn reached 56,557 simultaneous playersHowever, it helps us to check the good health that PlayStation releases are having on the platform, waiting to see if Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will manage to raise the numbers even higher. In addition to the large number of players, God of War has been received with some reviews extremely positive overall. Cory Barlog, director of the game, confessed that the arrival of this and other PlayStation titles on PC would have been possible thanks to the efforts of developers from different studios.

More about: God of War.