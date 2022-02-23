God of War in 8K? This fan’s mod takes Kratos and Atreus into some truly spectacular battles

The user has improved the image quality and has introduced its own features such as a camera mod.

God of War is not only an epic adventure, but also serves as a testing ground and experiment for all kinds of mods. A few days ago we were surprised with an initiative in development that allows us to control Atreus, although we have also laughed with a most unusual crossover with CJ from GTA: San Andreas. However, there are also works that exhibit all the spectacular of Kratos and his battles.

This is the case of the user AD Massicuro, who has taken the graphics of God of War further with a mod that reaches 8K. As you can see in the video shared by the author, the differences between the original version and the improved scenes with deeper shadows, more detailed textures, color correction and more are appreciated.

And it is that the modder has improved everything he could with techniques that increase the FOV and the level of detail distance, among other features. In addition, it has replaced the standard depth of field with a completely new one and has introduced a mod for camera that reacts to everything that happens in battle. Finally, it has also slightly corrected the color of the adventure.

In short, a great effort that has left us with a really detailed God of War, as you can see yourself in the video that opens this news. This is not the first (nor will it be the last) time the community graphically improves a great gamebecause it is something that we have seen with the Spanish initiative Resident Evil 4 HD Project that can be downloaded for free.

