God of War is a source of inspiration for the new Predator movie, Prey

The Predator saga will return to the small screen this coming summer with the director of Calle Cloverfield 10.

Not only for movie adaptations, Hollywood currently sets its sights, but also to look for elements of inspiration for future projects not so related to the sector. This is the case of Prey, the new movie of the Predator saga that according to its director has found in Sony Santa Monica’s God of War a source of ideas.

“With God of War getting recognition again for its PC release, which I join, let me tell you something: [el juego] has had some influence on Prey“, assured on Twitter Dan Trachtenberg, director of the new Predator feature film and director of films acclaimed by the public such as Calle Cloverfield 10.

Trachtenberg, who has also worked on The Boys, would not comment further on what ideas he has taken for Prey, and whether they are plot or technical. We will not have to wait long to make comparisons, and that is Prey is scheduled to premiere on Hulu this summer.. It is unknown if it will reach Disney + in Spain.

Prey seeks to be a new gateway to the film saga, setting its action in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago where its protagonist, a skilled warrior, has to protect her tribe after the arrival of the star hunter.

Predator has inspired several video games over several decades, with the latest being Predator: Hunting Grounds, exclusive to PC and PlayStation. For its part, God of War is experiencing a placid launch on Steam, adding two weeks of sales leadership. You can read the review of God of War for PC if you want to know more. Recall that the launch of God of War: Ragnarok is also planned this year.

More about: God of War, Predator and Movies and video games.