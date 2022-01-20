God of War is the highest rated PlayStation game on PC, beating Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone

The Santa Monica title has extremely positive reviews on the Steam store page.

God of War arrived on PC on February 14, but with less than a week since its launch, already has accumulated great successes on Steam. The Nordic adventure of Kratos and Atreus has been the best-selling game of the last week on the platform and, compared to other PlayStation exclusives that have reached computers, it has accumulated more concurrent players.

However, another piece of information again leaves the Santa Monica title in a better place compared to the previous releases that Sony has made of some of its brands. According to the Steam rating system, God of War has “extremely positive” reviews on Valve’s store page, amassing over 11,000 at the time of this writing.

It is the only one with extremely positive reviewsThe port to PC has received very good reviews both from the press and from the players, something that was not so striking on other occasions. God of War boasts of a 97% positive reviews which, for example, is superior to Horizon Zero Dawn, whose Complete Edition remains at 84% (although it maintains “very positive” reviews), and to Days Gone, which reaches 93% but its opinions do not qualify as extremely positive .

We will have to wait to see how these numbers stabilize, because it is obvious that the two mentioned titles have more criticism in terms of quantity than the port for which it was considered. one of the best games of 2018 at the time. Cory Barlog, the main face of the franchise, recently revealed that the arrival on PC would not have been possible without pressure from the developers, who have insisted on their superiors to carry out this decision. We’ve also learned that the accessibility implementations will help the development of Ragnarok, the sequel scheduled to launch on PS4 and PS5 later this year.

