God of War on PC repeats as the best seller on Steam and achieves a milestone for PlayStation

It has succeeded for the second week in a row, with Monster Hunter Rise in second position.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 24, 2022, 10:27 66 comments

Today marks ten days since PC gamers can enjoy God of War, the Santa Monica blockbuster that, until now, was an exclusive to PlayStation. The title premiered with a record number of simultaneous players on Steam, and closed the week of its launch occupying, with only three days on the market, the first place on the list of best sellers.

It is the first game published by PlayStation that achieves itBut we have just learned a new top 10 corresponding to the most successful games of the last week on the Valve platform and, if we pay attention to the accumulated data, we see that the classification has not changed much. Based on the number of income, God of War is the best seller on Steam for second consecutive week, becoming the first PlayStation-published game to do so. Nobody had done it before if we look at the titles published by Sony and, in fact, according to the analyst Daniel Ahmad |, is the exclusive that is performing best after its arrival on PC.

After him, Monster Hunter Rise repeats again, with the Capcom title showing strong in second position for the week that ended on January 23. It is also worth noting the good booking performance on the platform, with Dying Light 2 and Elden Ring as the greatest exponents, both appearing in the top five on the best-seller list. Here is the top 10 in full.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

God of War Monster Hunter Rise Ready or Not Dying Light 2 Stay Human Elden Ring Total War: WARHAMMER III Project Zomboid Valve Index VR Kit Warm Snow Red Dead Redemption 2

The Nordic adventure of Kratos and Atreus is in search of the third consecutive week at the top, something that we will see if it achieves in seven days. Its launch on PC is something that would not have been achieved without the pressure of the developers, as it has been recognized Cory Barlog, director and main exponent of the game. At 3DJuegos we were already able to test it in depth, so we encourage you to take a look at our analysis of God of War on PC to find out how this new platform suits one of the most important PlayStation sagas.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: God of War, Monster Hunter Rise, PC, Steam, Ventas, PlayStation, Sony, Ready or Not, Elden Ring y Dying Light 2.