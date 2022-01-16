God of War on PC would have been possible thanks to pressure from PlayStation developers

Cory Barlog, director of the game, has pointed to Sony studios as the architects of the arrival of their games on PC.

Kratos’ last adventure came in 2018 to become an instant classic and receiving multitude of awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards. The Sony Santa Monica title directed by Cory Barlog left no one indifferent and his recent conversion to pc has managed to lead the God of war to offer an even more round work.

Sony did not stop receiving suggestions from the studiosThere is no doubt that God of War on PC has gone well, but its arrival would have been result of pressure from developers of the different PlayStation studios, as Barlog explained in an interview for Game Informer. God of War comes after Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition and Days Gone in a change of course from Sony with respect to its exclusives from the one we already discussed in 3DJuegos.

Cory Barlog doesn’t know if God of War Ragnarok is coming to PCThis change of course would have been born from the base of the studios, which would have been looking favorably on bringing their games to PC. Barlog speaks in the interview of “a turning point lived” on PlayStation with the studios sending so many suggestions to the company that they ended up giving in. The creative has shared that there came a time when Sony was “so tired of hearing this, they decided to go along with it”.

Barlog showed himself excited about the idea that more players can enjoy God of War, while Matt DeWald, senior production manager, explained that with almost 20 million games sold on PS4“Those who haven’t played it on console yet probably won’t.”

About God of War: Ragnarok, Barlog has confessed not knowing if it will come to pc in the future by not being something that depends on him. The creative has explained that each game is valued independently and “the next steps are decided”, taking into account whether the work has been done well, but “in the end, It’s Sony’s decisionMeanwhile, PC gamers are getting ready to receive the next PlayStation game, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection.

