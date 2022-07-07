God of War: Ragnarok dates its release with a cinematic trailer and features special editions

After several weeks of rumors on the net, Santa Monica prepares us for the new adventure of Kratos and Atreus.

We have heard dozens of rumors around the release date of God of War: Ragnarok, many of them directed at a supposed State of Play at the end of last June that would prepare us for the spectacular adventure of Kratos y Atreus. However, SIE Santa Monica Studio has surprised us today with the most awaited data for PS4 and PS5 players: the game will be released on November 9.

This is how we see it in the latest cinematic trailer published by PlayStation, which you can see at the beginning of this news. Here, we have the opportunity to witness a battle starring father and son, the latter with a remarkable physical change. The Japanese company has left us only with 30 seconds of videobut they are more than enough to get the community excited for the month of November.

Beyond this powerful advance, Santa Monica has also advanced the contents of the God of War: Ragnarok special editions. Starting with the simplest, the PlayStation Blog explains that the title reservation will be accompanied by armor for Kratos and a robe for Atreus. And, if we buy the PS4 edition, we need to pay $10 if we want to upgrade to the PS5 version.

Collector’s Editions

On the other hand, God of War: Ragnarok also offers us a Digital Deluxe Edition and a Collector’s Edition, which you have detailed below.

Digital Deluxe Edition

A copy of God of War: Ragnarok for PS4 and PS5



Darkdale Armor for Kratos



Serving Darkdale for Atreus



Darkdale Swords for the Blades of Chaos



Darkdale ax hilt for Leviathan



God of War: Ragnarok Digital Official Soundtrack



Digital Dark Horse Mini Art Book



avatar set



Theme for PS4

Collector’s Edition

God of War: Ragnarok Game Printed Code



Metal case (does not include game disc)



Dos tallas Vanir de 2 ”



dwarf dice game



A 16” replica of Mjölnir



Everything described in the Digital Deluxe Edition

Giants Edition

God of War: Ragnarok Game Printed Code



7-inch vinyl record with music by Bear McCreary



The Hawk, Bear and Wolf Pin Set



The Legendary Draupnir Ring



Brok’s Dice Game



Yggdrasil Cloth Map



Metal case (does not include game disc)



Dos tallas Vanir de 2 ”



A 16” replica of Mjölnir



Everything described in the Digital Deluxe Edition

From PlayStation they warn that there are various items of the special editions that will be unlocked throughout the game. If you want to see the extras of the Collector’s Edition and the Jötnar Edition live, know that Santa Monica has prepared a unboxing video revealing all the elements described above. Reservations will begin on July 15. The price of each of these editions has not been specified.

The rumors around God of War: Ragnarok

God of War fans have been reading for several weeks speculations, theories and all kinds of information about ragnarok. In this sense, the networks have been talking about alleged delays, although many users trusted that the return of Cory Barlog to the networks meant an imminent announcement by Santa Monica, which has led to this presentation with a release date.

Unfortunately, this constant conversation around God of War: Ragnarok has also left us with a leak that hit some of the content in the special editions. However, this does not succeed in overshadowing a reaction that, as you can see yourselves on social networks, highlights the illusion of community for the imminent release of the game.

Thus, we reach the final stretch. A few days ago, the game director asked the community that there be no more toxicity around God of War: Ragnarok, as the wave of rumors had unleashed more than one discussion In Internet. Focusing on the benefits of the title, at 3DJuegos we had the opportunity to chat with Cory Barlog to learn about some of the most relevant details of the adventure, although Santa Monica has been updating us with more information about the accessibility options and the rich world that we will be able to explore with Kratos and Atreus.

