God of War Ragnarok: First Look at Svartalfheim and More About Kratos’ New Powers

Primer vistazo de Svartalfheim de God of War: Ragnarok

God of War: Ragnarok revealed a new teaser about the appearance of Svartalfheim, the kingdom of the Dwarves that has a labyrinthine scenario which Kratos must cross without dying in the attempt . The preview was an exclusive look at the portal Game Informerwhere an interview with Mihir Sheth y Danny Yehtwo of the Lead Combat Designers who worked on this new edition.

In SvartalfheimKratos and Atreus will have to face many environmental traps designed to put a stop to all who dare to disturb the peace of the kingdom. According to what was revealed, to cross it they must take into account the dozens of wells, artificial water channels and modular cities that transform the stage into a massive puzzle.

According to Sheth and Yeh, many elements of God of War: Ragnarok they will also be related to the new skills of the protagonist’s weapons , such as the new ability to fuse Leviathan’s ax with items that will give him powers to interact with the scenarios. The designers also placed special emphasis in the role that the shields will havewhich will have a specific use for each fight and will allow players to find their preferred style.

The fights will also have new dynamics that will require the fusion with the Blades of Chaos, which will activate new special moves necessary to face with a whole new range of enemies . Among the new appearances will be the Makeup, some lizard monsters that can spit powerful poison and will have a long range to stop the protagonists. While no more of these enemies have been shown yet, it has been confirmed that many of the old areas will be repopulated with new creatures as the narrative progresses.

God of War: Ragnarok will be released on November 9 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

KEEP READING:

September started and the Epic Games Store knows it: two games can now be redeemed for free

How is the “Game Pass Friends & Family”, the new type of subscription that Xbox released

Will Lady Gaga have a recital in Fortnite? They found details about a possible announcement