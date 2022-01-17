God of War Ragnarok is still scheduled for 2022: PlayStation reaffirms its launch goals

The new adventure of Kratos and Atreus is one of the most anticipated video games for Sony in the new year.

With God of War proving that it can be a hit with PC gamers as well, interest in its sequel, God of War: Ragnarok, has only grown. But when will the action video game be available? The adventure still has no exact date for its launch, but from PlayStation they remain convinced that we will not have to wait until 2023 to be able to enjoy Kratos again.

This reaffirmation of the Japanese company in its release plans comes through a video game special for the console that players cannot miss this year, with the development of SIE Santa Monica Studio appearing in fifth position with a “2022 (to be confirmed)” as the only information about your landing.

God of War: Ragnarok and its delay

Although no new signs of developmental problems, the lack of information about its launch despite being scheduled for this course has generated doubts among its followers about whether the video game would be ready for 2022. However, we must remember that God of War: Ragnarok has already postponed its 2021 premiere to this year, also confirming PS4 version in addition to for PlayStation 5.

A few weeks ago God of War: Ragnarok was also recorded in Saudi Arabia, which could be a clue that soon there may be news of the video game. Meanwhile, Santa Monica continues to work on the video game, guaranteeing more accessibility options taking advantage of the work done with the adaptation of God of War to PC.

God of War: Ragnarok is also one of the most anticipated video games for 3D Games. If you want to know more about the Sony exclusive, you can take a look at its trailer published on the occasion of the PlayStation Showcase last September. Likewise, in the pages of the magazine we have an interview with those responsible.

