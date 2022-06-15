God of War: Ragnarok is surrounded by so many rumors that Cory Barlog is already laughing at it

Due to these speculations, Sony has reiterated on multiple occasions that the adventure of Kratos and Atreus will be released in 2022.

Although we were already warned, the last State of Play did not have any news from God of War: Ragnarok. Over the past few weeks, the game has been loading up with quite a handful of rumors that point to an alleged delay, although certain insiders and the PS Store itself downplay all these speculations. Despite this, the community continues to debate around unconfirmed information, and Cory Barlog You are already more than aware.

That is why, at this point, the well-known producer of the installment and creator of God of War already takes all these assumptions to joke. He demonstrates this on Twitter, where he cites a post alluding to this rumor with a gif of Kratos and a few words: “wait to?“, as if I had no record of such information.

From Santa Monica they have commented on multiple occasions that God of War: Ragnarok you will not suffer any delay and while a definitive release date hasn’t been shared yet, it’s coming to PS4 and PS5 in 2022. However, reinforcing this data has not stopped the accumulation of rumors that, day by day, ensure that the game will go to 2023.

As always, we will be waiting for those responsible to confirm the release date of God of War: Ragnarok. At the moment, Santa Monica has us in his pocket thanks to some awesome trailers and the promise that we will see a very rich world, although Cory Barlog assured in a chat with 3DJuegos that there are still several surprises to reveal.

