God of War: Ragnarok pre-orders arrive in incredible packs at xtralife

All packs and the Collector’s Edition of our beloved Kratos game are now available for pre-order!

The new God of War: Ragnarok from PlayStation and Sony Santa Monica is closer than ever after confirming its release date for the next September 9, 2022. If you are a fan of Kratos and want to get the game for PS4 or PS5, the reservation campaign has just opened to get this long-awaited action game, which is one of the most anticipated of the year.

Below we leave you with the different editions and packs of God of War Ragnarok that you can reserve at xtralife, with various extras to enjoy the new Nordic adventure starring the ghost of Sparta in the best possible way.

Below we detail what each of the xtralife packs brings!

If you are only interested in the game and nothing else but the game or you are tight on money, you can opt for the God of War: Ragnarok Standard Edition, which includes a physical copy of the original game for PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

The game God of War: Ragnarok



Official Game Logo Wallet



God of War Baseball Cap



The game God of War: Ragnarok



Peluche Atreus God of War Stubbins 20 cm



The game God of War: Ragnarok



Winter hat with official Snake Logo



The game God of War: Ragnarok



Official Game Logo Wallet



Booklet “The Lost Pages of Norse Myth”



Stay tuned, because this is the big one! The Collector’s Edition available at xtralife brings a multitude of physical content in addition to numerous digital extras.

– Physical Content:

Steelbook Case (Does not include game on disc)



40 cm Mjölnir replica



Dwarf Dice Game



Figures of the Twins Vanir of 5 cm



Box Shrine of the Keeper of Knowledge



– Digital Content:

God of War Ragnarök Game (Digital Download Code for PS4 and PS5)



Dark Valley Kratos Armor



Dark Valley Ax Hilt



Dark Valley Swords Hilt



Dark Valley Vestment



Avatar Set



Dark Horse Digital Art Minibook



Tema para PlayStation 4



God of War Ragnarök Official Digital Soundtrack



reserve gifts

Along with everything mentioned above, if we reserve the editions in xtralife we ​​can obtain several reservation gifts. The packs include a god of war keychain plus a code that will allow you to download several cosmetic items on the game’s launch day: the Risen Snow Armor for Kratos and the Risen Snow Tunic for Atreus.

Plus, the God of War: Ragnarok Collector’s Edition includes a gift hatso stay tuned for any details on how to get it!

