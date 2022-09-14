God of War: Ragnarok reappears with a jaw-dropping gameplay trailer with next-gen graphics

The PlayStation exclusive arrives in November on PS4 and PS5, but first invites us to delve into its history.

The finishing touch that has closed the recent State of Play program has been, how could it be otherwise, a new and impressive trailer for God of War: Ragnarok; the long-awaited game Santa Monica Studio coming to PlayStation 5 (or PS4 if you haven’t made the generational leap yet) next November 9. By now, he’s probably all too familiar with the characters that will define the final arc of the game. nordic kratosincluding Atreus, Thor and more.

A special DualSense will accompany God of War Ragnarok at launchWith the usual epic of the God of War saga, this trailer has allowed us to enjoy some fragments of history Very revealing, we have also seen several of the main characters with whom we will interact / fight during the adventure, and of course the brutal action scenes so typical of this series born in the times of PS2 have not been lacking.

We’ve seen Thor and other Norse gods and monsters in actionOne of the most surprising things about the trailer is the variety of scenarios through which Kratos and Atreus will move fighting against all kinds of enemies. In the video we have seen the Ghost of Sparta use new combat skills, and also experience moments of maximum tension that promise to make us enjoy very spectacular scenes.

As a final note, this trailer has also shown one of the most anticipated confrontations of the new God of War, which has served to see Thor’s design in action in Ragnarok. If you are a fan of Norse mythology, we invite you to also read our special dedicated to talking about gods and monsters that Kratos can fight against.

New God of War DualSense

This presentation at the State of Play has been accompanied by the announcement of a Wireless DualSense based on God of War Ragnarok. “Its design in cool blue and polar white tones is inspired by the Norse world of Midgard,” you can read on the PlayStation blog. “In addition, it is decorated with the image of a bear and a wolf that represent Kratos and Atreus.” The command can be purchased from November 9, coinciding with the game’s premiere, although reservations open on September 27.

