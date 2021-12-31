God of War: Ragnarok receives its age rating: Kratos is close to unleashing his wrath

The Santa Monica game does not yet have a final release date, but it is already listed in Saudi Arabia.

Kratos is every time closer And, as much as it may weigh us down, God of War: Ragnarok will close the Nordic cycle of the saga. The community is eager to know the final release date of this title, so the theories quickly cross the network. To this is added the new news related to Kratos’ adventure: it has been listed in the age rating system from Saudi Arabia, an indication that the delivery has reached the final stages of its development.

To no one’s surprise, God of War: Ragnarok has been listed with the equivalent of PEGI +18.As we expected, God of War: Ragnarok has been classified with the equivalent of PEGI +18 in the European system, or M in the ESRB American. As we have already mentioned, this practice is usually carried out when the study considers that the game has entered the final stretch of development, so Santa Monica may already be finishing polishing Kratos’ adventure by fixing bugs and optimizing the PS4 and PS5 versions.

This prompts the community to start theorizing about approximate release dates, as registration in the age rating system reminds that an announcement could be imminent. It should be noted that 2022 begins loaded with games for PlayStation, with Horizon Forbidden West (February 18), Gran Turismo 7 (March 4) or GhostWire: Tokyo (spring) as examples. Therefore, Sony may want to push God of War: Ragnarok towards the second or third quarter of the year, which would give one more reason to enjoy video games in mid-2022.

This could coincide with the latest theories about the launch of God of War: Ragnarok, as it has been listed in the PlayStation database towards the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year, which does not mean that a definitive date has been given. In this way, there have been many users who dream of touring the Nordic moors in the summer of 2022, although we will have to wait for the Sony confirmation to celebrate such news.

