God of War Ragnarok release date is ideal for Santa Monica Studio to avoid crunch

Cory Barlog clarifies that the choice of date is the best for the development team.

The creative director of Santa Monica Studio, Cory Barlog, replied on Twitter al G4TV’s Indiana Frosk presenter in which he hinted that the release date of God of War Ragnarok for November 9 It was to take advantage of the vacation quarter and not by a more reasonable date, and that i hoped there was no crunch. Barlog answers noting that they have “chosen the best date for the game, the team and the fans.

David Jaffe, former creator of God of War, replied referencing Barlog’s tweet as follows: “Hope they’re creaking like motherfuckers. Hope it wasn’t constant creaking. But these last 2 months or so, before the doors slam shut? I want them to get as much love, polish, and love as they can to convince the production team to let them in. This is how greatness is made“.

Jaffe keep digging in the question when a user accuses him of defending the crunch: “Go the extra mile to compete and be the best you can be will never be outdated. Go home at 5pm every night if you want, but for me, whether it was when I was in the games or now that I’m streaming, I want to make the best product of its kind“.

The crunch are those periods in which work teams carry out more hours than agreed to launch a product on time. There are some projects that have interfered in severe crunch processes, such as the one that occurred in Rockstar in the development of Red Dead Redemption 2 with up to 100 hours per week.

