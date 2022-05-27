God of War Ragnarok release date? Its registration in Korea anticipates news

The PS5 and PS4 exclusive reappears, giving Kratos fans hope for the arrival of news.

It doesn’t usually happen all the time, but it is a good sign that something is moving. As several portals echo, God of War: Ragnarok has been registered today in the South Korean content classification system, which can be seen as a preview that we will soon have news about the action and adventure video game and, who knows, the release date of the PlayStation exclusive is finally confirmed.

The inscription of the development of SIE Santa Monica Studio and PlayStation Studios does not leave more details than what has already been commented, beyond warning us that, in effect, God of War: Ragnarok is a title where the sequences with high violent content they are protagonists and, in addition, realistic representations of weapons, blood and bodily damage are included during battle, as well as swearing and profanity in the dialogues.

After the latest confirmed delays, such as Starfield and Redfall at Bethesda, many fear that Ragnarok could be postponed to 2023, leaving the PlayStation public without one of the most anticipated releases of the season. Nevertheless, there have been several times that from SIE Santa Monica Studio and PlayStation Studios have ensured that the development is going as planned to reach stores in 2022.

As they remember in The Loadout, video games usually pass the cut of the content classification system between three and six months before their release, which leads us to dream of a release of God of War: Ragnarok for early fall. But at the moment they are nothing more than pure speculation in the absence of the Japanese company offering an official confirmation about Kratos’ adventure.

In God of War: Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus have to travel to each of the nine norse kingdoms in search of answers to prepare for the prophesied battle that will mean the end of the world. At the moment we only have an impressive gameplay trailer.

