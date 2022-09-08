God of War: Ragnarok shows a new gameplay: this is what Svartalfheim looks like, one of the unpublished kingdoms

Santa Monica highlights the structures built by Dwarfs, which will bring more verticality to the stage.

God of War: Ragnarok continues to be presented as one of the great proposals of the year, and PlayStation Don’t miss out on the opportunity to raise players’ expectations even higher with short gameplays showcasing the brutal action of Kratos and Atreus. Now, Game Informer is back with an exclusive trailer to take a look at Svartalfheimone of the realms we didn’t get to explore in God of War on PS4.

Through a short video, we can see some of the characteristic constructions of Svartalfheim, the location where the Dwarf race lived. Taking this fact into account, it will not surprise you to know that the kingdom has a good handful of structures that act as puzzlealthough there will be no shortage of scenes in which the protagonists must demonstrate their combat skills.

As we saw in the PS4 installment, Santa Monica will force us to use the weapons of Kratos and Atreus to solve all the puzzles in Svartalfheim, as this scenario is seen as a new step in the level design of the God of War franchise. : “We wanted to evolve the gameplay in level spaces – more variety and verticality“, designers James Riding and Jon Hickenbottom tell Game Informer. “In Svartalfheim, you have many places that you go, all within the same kingdom. It’s a lot of content“.

All in all, this trailer gets PS4 and PS5 gamers even more excited about a release happening on November 9. There are several weeks left for Kratos and Atreus to begin their new adventure and, although the same Cory Barlogdirector of the delivery, assured in a chat with 3DJuegos that God of War: Ragnarok holds more surprises, although users can already prepare for a combat system loaded with novelties.

More about: God of War: Ragnarok, Gameplay, Santa Monica and PlayStation.