God of War: Ragnarok will be released in 2022, they insist from Santa Monica about the PlayStation exclusive

The community manager again reassures the staff, always concerned about the lack of news.

We haven’t heard from God of War: Ragnarok for months, but that doesn’t have to indicate any problem in the development of the action video game. From SHE Santa Monica Studio are still working on its production with a view to a release this year, and so that there are no new doubts the BlueOwlzMediccommunity manager of the study, has wanted to remember it again on Twitter.

The message is brief, a simple “God of War: Ragnarok is released this year”, but it is enough for those most doubtful about the plans of the internal PlayStation team to breathe easy. It is not the only recent information in this sense that we echo in 3DJuegos. A few days ago it was the journalist Jason Schreier, a prestigious source in the sector, who ruled out a delay in the exclusive.

One of the most anticipated of 2022

Earlier, in January, God of War: Ragnarok was featured in a PlayStation document as one of the most anticipated video games for PS5 and PS4 users in 2022.

All this concern of some fans of the franchise Due to a delay in its launch, after confirming in 2021 a delay in its release date for last year, its premiere on PS4 was also announced. To all this is added the desire of not a few to have weighty information every few months about its development. But everything seems to be going well and it is likely that sooner rather than later there will be a new trailer or graphic material about the action video game by PlayStation.

God of War: Ragnarok continues the award-winning 2018 video game, recently released on PC, inviting players to join Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a mythical adventure in search of answers and allies before the arrival of Ragnarök, the prophesied battle that will mean the end of the world. If you want to know more you can take a look at this interview with Cory Barlog who, remember, is not currently serving as director of the video game.

