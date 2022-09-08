God of War: Ragnarok will be the “next phase” for authors, and that will be seen in the accessibility options

The lead UX designer details some of the game’s most relevant accessibility features.

We are already seeing that PlayStation bet strong with God of War: Ragnarok, a title that will stand out both for the brutality of Kratos and Atreus and for the novelties related to accessibility. In this sense, from Santa Monica have confirmed the introduction of more than 60 options that will adapt the adventure to the needs of each player with customizable subtitles, contrast modes, audio assistance and much more.

Ragnarok tries to move to the next phase. For us, that means including more peopleMila PavlinMila Pavlinlead UX designer, has wanted to delve into these features in a chat with Game Informer in which, in addition to repeating some of the advances discussed in the previous paragraph, she also explains the objective of Santa Monica: “This is an epic fantasy” , the professional begins, “It’s about a father and a son. It’s about fate and the Nine Realms. And the ability to get into this, regardless of your background, and being able to experience all this rich detail in story and plot? This drives me every day.”

During the conversation, Pavlin talks about some extra shares such as the ability to use the DualSense’s touch panel to activate Spartan Rage and other abilities, pick up items automatically, and display the on-screen controller to share the button combination used at certain times, among other things. After all, Pavlin comments that “accessibility options are not just accessibility options”, because “they also help improve everyone’s experience. Ragnarok is about move to the next phase. For us, that means including more people, making sure people can customize more, and make it a comfortable gaming experience for everyone.”

“I still believe we can do better. I think we can push it further,” continues the user experience designer. “But honestly, I think people will be excited to see all the players that can play. And if I can push this feature to the point where one more player – just one more – can play, then that would be the best thing in the world; being able to see that player and understand how that allows him to connect with the community and with everyone.

God of War: Ragnarok is scheduled for release date for the next November 9, so we can expect PlayStation to continue to raise fan expectations over the coming weeks. So far we have been able to see a brief gameplay and a short demonstration of the kingdom of Svartalfheim, although Santa Monica has already excited us after detailing the great novelties of the combat system.

