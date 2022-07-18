God of War: Ragnarok will move away from the Norse mythology we know when necessary

The actor of Tyr, Norse god of war and order, has revealed details about the character he plays.

Every time we know more details of God of War: Ragnarok. The exclusive PlayStation title developed by Sony Santa Monica It is scheduled for release this year on the brand’s consoles after the recent release date announcement, but the various parties involved are leaving us clues as to what we can expect.

In an interview with John Ford posted on YouTube, the actor who voices Tyr, god of war and ordertalks about the characteristics of his character in the new game starring Kratos and Atreus, assuring that he has a different trip which is known from the Nordic popular wisdom and that is something that the study does in pursuit of the narrative.

They walk away from it to keep the story they buildBen Pendergast“There’s a lot of traditional lore within the game, but at Santa Monica Studio they walk away from it when they want to maintain the story they are building“, Ben Pendergast explains. “So, Tyr has a different journey than what is known in lore. It was so much fun finding him.”

“I don’t want to give away too much, but when we first meet Tyr he’s been through a lot,” Pendergast continues of his character, assuring that we will find it completely “broken” in the first instance, without knowing what has caused a god to reach this situation.

From Santa Monica they have also talked about other characters that have a leading role in the game, such as Odin, who they say has been the most difficult to design. At 3DJuegos we wanted to go one step further with the universe of the saga and we have compiled a list of the different gods and monsters that we could come across in the Nordic adventure of God of War: Ragnarok, which will arrive on November 9 a PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: God of War: Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio, PlayStation and Tyr.