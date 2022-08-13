God of War voice actors will present the Future Games Show live at Gamescom 2022: date and time

Christopher Judge and Danielle Bisutti, the original voices of Kratos and Freya, will host the event on August 24.

Hundreds of companies in the video game sector are preparing their weapons to surprise us during the Gamescom 2022. The event held in Cologne, Germany, will kick off with a Opening Live Night that has already revealed its duration, number of video games and first confirmed, which will be followed by a good handful of live shows and presentations loaded with news related to our favorite hobby.

The Future Games Show live will take place on August 24 at 8:00 p.m.Future Games Show has not wanted to miss this iconic annual fair and, for this reason, it already raises our expectations in the face of a broadcast that will take place on august 24 at 20:00 (Spanish peninsular time). In this way, we will have the opportunity to see announcements, gameplays and more surprises through the largest streaming platforms of the moment.

As if that were not enough, the Future Games Show event will have two guests of honor. We talk about Christopher Judge y Danielle Bisuttithe voice actors who gave life to Kratos and Freya in the original version of God of War. Both professionals will be part of the event as presenters, so an evening full of novelties with an epic tone is guaranteed.

This is not the only presentation that is heating up engines. Gamescom 2022 will be held between the days August 24 and 28, so it is not a surprise that companies like Xbox, Prime Matter or Bandai Namco have already shared some of the content that they will address in their respective direct. As always, you can keep up to date with all the news of the event by entering 3DJuegos, where we will cover all the information at the moment.

More about: Future Games Show, Gamescom 2022 and God of War.