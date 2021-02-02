God of War will update tomorrow on PS5 with 4K / 60 option

Santa Monica Studio has officially announced that the God of War patch for PS5 will be released tomorrow, February 2, and will bring a 4K / 60 FPS mode to the PlayStation exclusive.

Announced on the Santa Monica Studio blog, this free update will replace the current Video Graphics Mode option with a new default setting that will “deliver the best in performance and resolution to our PlayStation 5 players.”

In the 2018 PlayStation 4 Pro version of God of War, players had to choose between a graphics mode that favored performance and one that favored resolution. Now, you don’t need to make any sacrifices.

The God of War enhanced performance experience offers the following:

Synchronization at 60 FPS

4K checkerboard resolution

2160p

There will also be an original performance experience that can be selected at any time and will render the PS4 ‘Favor Resolution’ video graphics mode. This mode offers a synchronized 4K checkerboard resolution up to 30 FPS.

Around the launch of the PS5, Santa Monica Studio announced that God of War could run at 60 FPS in performance mode on Sony’s next-gen console. Plus, save files are PS5 compatible, so players can jump back into their game with these enhancements whenever they want.

If you haven’t yet tried God of War, crowned our Game of the Year 2018, be sure to check it out via the PlayStation Plus Collection. God of War and many of the best PlayStation games are available to download if you are subscribed to PlayStation Plus.