‘God You’re Such a P—ok’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Selection has been given unique entry to the trailer of household drama “God You’re Such a P—ok,” starring Heike Makatsch and Til Schweiger. Gross sales agent Image Tree Intl. has revealed the primary territory offers.

Cinemart has taken rights for Czech Republic and Slovakia, whereas Voxell Movies has taken CIS. Image Tree is in closing negotiations for North America, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and Poland. The German distributor Leonine is aiming for an Oct. 1 launch.

Impressed by the true story of Stefanie Pape and the e book of the identical identify written by her father Frank Pape, the movie follows a 16-year-old woman, performed by Sinje Irslinger, whose world is turned the wrong way up when she finds out she has terminal most cancers proper earlier than a college commencement journey to Paris.

When Steffi’s mother and father, portrayed by Schweiger and Makatsch, determine she ought to keep house as an alternative, she runs away with a younger motorbike daredevil, performed by Max Hubacher (“The Captain,” “Mario”), who guarantees to take her to Paris. Pushed by deep longing and a lust for all times, Steffi learns it’s simpler to let go of life whenever you’ve actually liked it.

The movie is directed by André Erkau, who informed Selection the movie had a highly effective principal character: a teenager who defies her lethal illness and needs to dwell once more. “It’s exactly this eager for life that’s the driving power of our story,” he stated. “In the end, it’s not a movie about dying, however a movie that tells with infectious vitality a story about desirous to dwell — and it’s subsequently a declaration of affection for all times itself.”

The movie was produced by Tommy Wosch, who co-wrote the script with Katja Kittendorf. UFA Fiction produces in cooperation with RTL.