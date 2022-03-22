Godfall, exclusive to PC and PlayStation, will be released on Xbox: trailer and release date

The game reaches more platforms with its Ultimate Edition, which includes all the news released so far.

Godfall did not draw the public’s attention solely because of its style described as “looter-slasher“, but it was also one of the first games released for PS5 (no more, no less, the first to have a physical format). Its temporary exclusivity with PlayStation consoles has also earned it a release on PS4, but it seems that this period it’s close to over.

Godfall: Ultimate Edition will be available from April 7And what does this mean? Well, as you can already imagine, Xbox One and Xbox Series They are already preparing to host Godfall in their catalogs. This is how Xbox shows it in a trailer published on its YouTube channel, where they present a Ultimate Edition which will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series next April 7.

In addition, Godfall: Ultimate Edition will come to Xbox consoles in style, as it includes the base game, the expansion Fire & Darknessupdates Primal, Lightbringer y Exaltedand the Ascended Edition previously released. This set will be priced at $39.99but will have an initial discount for Xbox and Steam that leaves said figure at $29.99 Limited Time.

In our review of Godfall we couldn’t help but point out some basic issues with the game, but we admit that none of that has tarnished a very solid combat system, few interruptions and an experience that knows how to amuse the most enthusiastic. And now, after a long time in the territory of PlayStation (at least on consoles) it opens to a larger number of players.

More about: Godfall, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Counterplay Games.