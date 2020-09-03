‘Godfather Part III’ Getting New Edit, Complete With Different Ending

Paramount Footage will launch a brand new edit and restoration of Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III” in theaters in December, adopted by a digital and DVD debut.

The movie, which bowed in 1990, has been retitled “Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Dying of Michael Corleone.” Paramount stated Thursday that the brand new lower achieves the unique imaginative and prescient that Coppola and screenwriter Mario Puzo had for the film.

“The Godfather Part III” was launched 16 years after “The Godfather Part II” and centered on the efforts by Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone to free his household from the crime enterprise. Diane Keaton and Talia Shire reprised their roles, however Robert Duvall refused to return as Tom Hagen. The movie was nominated for seven Oscars. Coppola solid his daughter Sofia Coppola as Mary Corleone — a efficiency that was extensively panned by critics.

The pic is maybe finest remembered for Pacino’s studying of the road, “Simply once I thought I used to be out … they PULL me again in.”

“‘Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Dying of Michael Corleone’ is an acknowledgement of Mario’s and my most popular title and our authentic intentions for what turned ‘The Godfather: Part III,’” Coppola stated. “For this model of the finale, I created a brand new starting and ending, and rearranged some scenes, pictures, and music cues. With these modifications and the restored footage and sound, to me, it’s a extra acceptable conclusion to ‘The Godfather’ and ‘The Godfather: Part II’ and I’m grateful to Jim Gianopulos and Paramount for permitting me to revisit it.”

Coppola and his manufacturing firm American Zoetrope labored from a 4K scan of the unique damaging to undertake a frame-by-frame restoration of the brand new model and the unique “The Godfather: Part III.”

“Mr. Coppola oversaw each side of the restoration whereas engaged on the brand new edit, making certain that the movie not solely appears to be like and sounds pristine, but additionally meets his private requirements and directorial imaginative and prescient,” stated Andrea Kalas, senior vice chairman of Paramount Archives.