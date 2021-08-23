Godson Vardha (Rapper) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Godson Vardha (Rapper) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra
Godson Vardha is an Indian rapper and singer. He’s recognized for composing devotional rap track Elumalai Thirumal, Harane and Samayapurathale in collaboration with Indian Idol popularity Sireesha Bhagavatula and Vijay TV Singer Srinisha Jayaseelan. Vardha additionally holds report of visiting the utmost selection of heritage puts in Mumbai, in addition to visiting the utmost selection of Vishnu temples in India E book of Data.
Biography
Godson Vardha was once born on 22 June 1991 in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Tamil Christian circle of relatives. His father’s identify is Laxman and mom’s identify is Elangamani. Vardha finished his training from Mumbai primarily based Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya and later did Degree in Type Images from Nationwide Institute of Images.
His adventure began against track as a lyricist when he failed in his love existence. To begin with Vardha sought after to precise emotion which landed in penning down phrases of ache. His songwriting step by step helped him to return out of affection failure and he began following it like a keenness.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Varadhan Laxman
|Nickname
|Godson Vardha
|Occupation
|Skilled Photographer, Traveller and Rapper
|Date of Beginning
|22 June 1991
|Age (as in 2021)
|30 Years
|Beginning Position
|Dharavi, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Elangamani
Father : Laxman
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Spouse : Now not To be had
|Faith
|Christian
|Deal with
|Dharavi, Mumbai, Maharashtra
Schooling Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya, Mumbai
|School
|Swamy School of Trade and Economics, Mumbai
|Tutorial Qualification
|Degree in Type Images
|Energetic Years
|2012-Provide
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 6″ Ft
|Weight
|65 Kg
|Frame Form
|Chest: 37 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Leisure pursuits
|Images, Shuttle and Track Composing
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Girlfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|INR 50-75 Thousand
Social Media Presence
Some Info About Godson Vardha
- Godson Vardha was once born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- He’s additionally a qualified photographer.
- He additionally runs a YouTube channel named Godson Vardha Track, the place he uploads his track movies.
- He loves travelling in spare time.
- Vardha has additionally began personal commute vlog named ‘Bro let’s Experience’, which gave him self assurance to creating songs.
- He considers MGR as his idol.
