Godson Vardha (Rapper) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Godson Vardha (Rapper) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Godson Vardha is an Indian rapper and singer. He’s recognized for composing devotional rap track Elumalai Thirumal, Harane and Samayapurathale in collaboration with Indian Idol popularity Sireesha Bhagavatula and Vijay TV Singer Srinisha Jayaseelan. Vardha additionally holds report of visiting the utmost selection of heritage puts in Mumbai, in addition to visiting the utmost selection of Vishnu temples in India E book of Data.

Biography

Godson Vardha was once born on 22 June 1991 in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Tamil Christian circle of relatives. His father’s identify is Laxman and mom’s identify is Elangamani. Vardha finished his training from Mumbai primarily based Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya and later did Degree in Type Images from Nationwide Institute of Images.

His adventure began against track as a lyricist when he failed in his love existence. To begin with Vardha sought after to precise emotion which landed in penning down phrases of ache. His songwriting step by step helped him to return out of affection failure and he began following it like a keenness.

Bio

Actual Identify Varadhan Laxman Nickname Godson Vardha Occupation Skilled Photographer, Traveller and Rapper Date of Beginning 22 June 1991 Age (as in 2021) 30 Years Beginning Position Dharavi, Mumbai, Maharashtra Nationality Indian House The town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : Elangamani

Father : Laxman

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Spouse : Now not To be had Faith Christian Deal with Dharavi, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya, Mumbai School Swamy School of Trade and Economics, Mumbai Tutorial Qualification Degree in Type Images Energetic Years 2012-Provide Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 6″ Ft Weight 65 Kg Frame Form Chest: 37 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Images, Shuttle and Track Composing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Girlfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) INR 50-75 Thousand

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Godson Vardha

Godson Vardha was once born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

He’s additionally a qualified photographer.

He additionally runs a YouTube channel named Godson Vardha Track, the place he uploads his track movies.

He loves travelling in spare time.

Vardha has additionally began personal commute vlog named ‘Bro let’s Experience’, which gave him self assurance to creating songs.

Vardha’s Shuttle Vlog YouTube channel

He considers MGR as his idol.

