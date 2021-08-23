Godson Vardha (Rapper) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Godson Vardha (Rapper) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More
Godson Vardha (Rapper) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More
Godson Vardha (Rapper) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Godson Vardha is an Indian rapper and singer. He’s recognized for composing devotional rap track Elumalai Thirumal, Harane and Samayapurathale in collaboration with Indian Idol popularity Sireesha Bhagavatula and Vijay TV Singer Srinisha Jayaseelan. Vardha additionally holds report of visiting the utmost selection of heritage puts in Mumbai, in addition to visiting the utmost selection of Vishnu temples in India E book of Data.

Biography

Godson Vardha was once born on 22 June 1991 in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Tamil Christian circle of relatives. His father’s identify is Laxman and mom’s identify is Elangamani. Vardha finished his training from Mumbai primarily based Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya and later did Degree in Type Images from Nationwide Institute of Images.

His adventure began against track as a lyricist when he failed in his love existence. To begin with Vardha sought after to precise emotion which landed in penning down phrases of ache. His songwriting step by step helped him to return out of affection failure and he began following it like a keenness.

Bio

Actual Identify Varadhan Laxman
Nickname Godson Vardha
Occupation Skilled Photographer, Traveller and Rapper
Date of Beginning 22 June 1991
Age (as in 2021) 30 Years
Beginning Position Dharavi, Mumbai, Maharashtra
Nationality Indian
House The town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Circle of relatives Mom : Elangamani
Father : Laxman
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Spouse : Now not To be had
Faith Christian
Deal with Dharavi, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya, Mumbai
School Swamy School of Trade and Economics, Mumbai
Tutorial Qualification Degree in Type Images
Energetic Years 2012-Provide
Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 6″ Ft
Weight 65 Kg
Frame Form Chest: 37 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
Eye Color Black
Hair Color Black
Leisure pursuits Images, Shuttle and Track Composing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried
Girlfriends Now not To be had
Controversies None
Wage (approx) INR 50-75 Thousand

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Godson Vardha

  • Godson Vardha was once born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
  • He’s additionally a qualified photographer.
  • He additionally runs a YouTube channel named Godson Vardha Track, the place he uploads his track movies.

  • He loves travelling in spare time.
  • Vardha has additionally began personal commute vlog named ‘Bro let’s Experience’, which gave him self assurance to creating songs.
Vardha's Travel Vlog YouTube channel
Vardha’s Shuttle Vlog YouTube channel
  • He considers MGR as his idol.

When you’ve got extra information about Godson Vardha. Please remark underneath we can up to date inside a hour.

