Godzilla 2 Director Reveals First Look At Post-Credits Scene That Never Made The Movie

Go away a Remark
As so many blockbusters have finished over the past a number of many years, final yr’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters included a post-credits scene, with the additional a number of minutes of footage, in addition to the tidbits of knowledge revealed throughout the credit themselves, setting the stage for the way forward for the MonsterVerse. Because it seems although, there was additionally a second post-credits scene that was conceived for King of the Monsters that may have put the highlight on the Mothra twins, i.e. sisters Dr. Ilene Chen and Dr. Ling Chen, each performed by Zhang Ziyi.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Michael Dougherty revealed the existence of this scrapped post-credits scene final October, and now the filmmaker has shared the storyboard and script pages for the way stated scene would have unfolded if it had been shot on Instagram. Have a look:
As you’ll be able to see, and per Michael Dougherty’s feedback from final yr, this second Godzilla: King of the Monsters post-credits scene sees Ilene Chen touring to Tokyo to fulfill with Lin inside what initially seems to be like an everyday restaurant/bar, however is revealed to comprise an “historic temple” beneath, just like the one seen in China at first of the film. As soon as reunited, the sisters enter a room that incorporates a second Mothra egg and Ilene’s similar twin daughters, who’re singing in entrance of the egg as its bioluminescent gentle is pulsing.
As those that noticed Godzilla: King of the Monsters will recall, the primary Mothra, which hatched at first of the film and emerged in its wonderful winged type across the story’s midway level, sacrificed herself in battle in opposition to King Ghidorah. Nonetheless, King of the Monsters’ credit revealed {that a} second Mothra egg had been found, and this scene would have proven it off, although it’s unclear how lengthy it’ll take for it to hatch.
Moreover, this scene would have cemented Ilene and Ling Chen because the Mothra twins, the MonsterVerse’s model of the Mothra fairies, who have been an integral a part of the large insect’s mythology from the unique Toho motion pictures. Or at the very least, that was the mantle they formally held as youngsters, with Ilene’s daughters now serving as the brand new era of Mothra’s guardians.
Whereas it nonetheless hasn’t been formally introduced when or even when we’ll see this second Mothra within the MonsterVerse, it’s price noting that Zhang Ziyi is slated to reprise each Ilene and Ling Chen within the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong. So with the grownup twins being concerned within the fourth spherical of MonsterVerse mayhem, not solely is it attainable that we’ll additionally see Ilene’s twin daughters, however maybe which means the second Mothra may additionally issue into the proceedings as effectively. In spite of everything, there are different Titans who might be displaying up in Godzilla vs. Kong apart from the eponymous beasts, so one shouldn’t essentially rule out Mothra 2.zero being a part of the lineup simply but.
Godzilla vs. Kong has been pushed again to Could 21, 2021, so preserve checking again with CinemaBlend for extra updates on the following MonsterVerse entry. Within the meantime, preserve observe of the films which might be alleged to play in theaters later this yr with our 2020 launch schedule.
Add Comment