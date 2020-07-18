Godzilla 2 Director Reveals First Look At Post-Credits Scene That Never Made The Movie

Whereas it nonetheless hasn’t been formally introduced when or even when we’ll see this second Mothra within the MonsterVerse, it’s price noting that Zhang Ziyi is slated to reprise each Ilene and Ling Chen within the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong. So with the grownup twins being concerned within the fourth spherical of MonsterVerse mayhem, not solely is it attainable that we’ll additionally see Ilene’s twin daughters, however maybe which means the second Mothra may additionally issue into the proceedings as effectively. In spite of everything, there are different Titans who might be displaying up in Godzilla vs. Kong apart from the eponymous beasts, so one shouldn’t essentially rule out Mothra 2.zero being a part of the lineup simply but.