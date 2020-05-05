Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Director Explains One Titan’s Design

We even got here up with wealthy backstories for every new creature and imagined Behemoth was able to going bipedal when mandatory, permitting him to take a swipe at an opponent together with his claws. Usually, he’s a peaceable herbivore grazing on big prehistoric timber together with his herd, though at one level we thought of including large cuffs and damaged chains round his limbs to trace that he was as soon as captured and used as a warbeast by some historical society. He additionally likes stomach rubs and getting groomed by #Kong.