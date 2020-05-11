Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Director Made A Guide To Surviving Covid With The Help Of Horror Movies

Leave a Comment
From thriving to losing their minds, Hollywood celebrities have different tactics when it comes to coping and surviving Covid-19. Chris Hemsworth has been sharing his workout routines, Chris Evans is spending more time with his dog, and Drew Berrymore tried to slide down the stairs with a blanket (which didn’t go well).
Now Michael Dougherty, screenwriter and director of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, has shared (via YouTube) his own guide to surviving Covid. He said everything he needed to know to survive came from watching horror movies. Check it out:
This short montage of great horror movies, from Alien to They Live, details in succession how language and strategies we’re using right now have been used in horror movies for a long time ago. From washing hands to wearing masks to the paranoia and distrust that the public feels about the media, horror flicks have an almost prophetic voice when it comes to the current situation. This guide is a clever and well-edited piece that’s funny and definitely worth the watch.
And Michael Dougherty certainly knows horror movies. He wrote and directed the underrated Halloween horror movie Trick ‘R Treat, which most people may not have seen. Regardless, it’s been critically acclaimed and is practically a cult classic by now. He also directed the horror Christmas movie Krampus, one of this writer’s favorite Christmas horror movies of all-time. Though admittedly, there aren’t many of those to begin with.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters is his latest movie, and there’s no doubt his horror background bled into the classic monster movie. From The Thing to The Exorcist, Michael Dougherty puts in plenty of horror movie homages, some more on-the-nose than others, and made it clear he wanted to inject a little horror into the new Godzilla movie.
With Godzilla: King of the Monsters in the rear-view mirror, the one project Michael Dougherty has yet to tackle is Trick ‘R Treat 2. The sequel was announced back in 2013 but, as time went on, news fizzled. Last year, during an interview with ComicBookMovie, Dougherty said he’s waiting on Legendary to give it a green light, but he’s also ok with the possibility of it never happening, saying not everything needs a sequel or a prequel.
If Legendary does decide to greenlight Trick ‘R Treat 2, Michael Dougherty assured fans of one thing: he would never dive into Sam’s backstory. For those who don’t know, Sam a creepy, scarecrow mask-wearing presence in the anthology. To have a backstory or have anything explained about him, Michael Dougherty explained would make Sam less scary.
With horror movies providing clues on how to survive, we may need to revisit some of the classics and start taking notes. You never know what you might learn.
