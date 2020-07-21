Godzilla Vs. Kong Concept Art Finally Shows The Titans Colliding

Whereas Godzilla and Kong’s bout for the ages will probably be a chief focus of the film, there may be, in fact, extra to the story. From the little that we all know, Monarch operatives will attempt to discover the origins of the Titans and likewise uncover a plot to kill all of the monsters totally. Moreover, it is reported that the story could also be tight, as somebody from a take a look at screening claimed the film was only one hour and 45 minutes lengthy.