Godzilla vs. Kong Helps HBO Max Hit Top 10 Most-Downloaded Apps for Q1

Did “Godzilla vs. Kong” simply push WarnerMedia’s HBO Max to a monster quarter of subscriber signups?

For the primary time, HBO Max landed on the quarterly rankings of the highest 10 most-downloaded apps within the U.S. for the primary quarter of 2021, as tracked by analysis agency App Annie. The subscription-streaming app stood at No. 9 for the interval, simply behind Netflix, amongst perennial top-charters like TikTok, YouTube and Fb (see full checklist beneath). Undoubtedly, HBO Max acquired a roaring enhance by the March 31 premiere of “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

As well as, HBO Max additionally ranked No. 5 total within the U.S. on shopper in-app spending for Q1, behind YouTube, Tinder, Disney Plus and Twitch, based on App Annie. (Notice that Netflix and Spotify are among the many streaming providers that don’t let clients subscribe through in-app funds.)

Earlier this week Warner Bros. mentioned “Godzilla vs. Kong” had a “bigger viewing viewers than every other movie or present on HBO Max since launch” — but it surely didn’t present any precise numbers.

There’s different proof that the creature function supplied a major elevate to HBO Max. For the week of March 28, HBO Max registered its third-highest complete time spent viewing following the Dec. 25 bow of “Surprise Girl 1984” and after its Might 2020 debut, based on knowledge from analytics supplier TVision supplied solely to Selection Intelligence Platform (subscription required).

HBO Max additionally noticed a noticeable bump in viewing with the Feb. 12 premiere of “Judas and the Black Messiah,” the TVision knowledge reveals. The movie went on to choose up six Oscars nominations together with for greatest image and for stars Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield. As well as, throughout Q1, the streaming service debuted “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and “The Little Issues,” each of which seize a notable share of streaming viewing of their opening weekends, based on streaming information web site Reelgood.

The simultaneous launch of “Godzilla vs. Kong” on HBO Max and in theaters is a part of WarnerMedia’s pandemic-induced plan to launch each single film on the Warner Bros. 2021 slate day-and-date, out there to stream for a 31-day window on HBO Max. The corporate has mentioned that beginning in 2022, it should give tentpole movies unique theatrical runs.

For the year-end 2020 quarter, AT&T mentioned “Surprise Girl 1984” helped the streaming service double activations in This fall, to 17.2 million. The corporate is scheduled to report Q1 outcomes on April 22.

In the meantime, in the course of the pandemic, shoppers have been spending extra time than ever utilizing apps. For Q1, the worldwide common time spent in apps was 4.2 hours a day, up 30% in comparison with two years prior, based on App Annie. Within the first three months of the yr day by day time spent in apps by U.S. customers topped 4 hours for the primary time (up 25% in contrast with Q1 2019), per the researcher.

Complete U.S. spending on in-app purchases hit a report $10.2 billion throughout Apple and Google app shops in Q1, up 60% from the yr prior, the App Annie report discovered.

Top 10 Apps by Downloads for U.S., Q1 2021



Supply: App Annie