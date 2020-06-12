Godzilla Vs. Kong Just Took Another Major Step Forward

After all, this type of “full steam forward” information is one thing that’s predicated on a reasonably vital situation. As Christopher Nolan’s Tenet continues to be on monitor to move to theaters on July 17, this explicit announcement of Tom Holkenborg as Godzilla Vs. Kong’s new composer is one other neon signal that film theaters will hopefully be opening up, and good occasions can be right here once more quickly. However ought to that opening be delayed and Tenet wants a brand new launch date, this information could also be welcome, however a bit untimely.