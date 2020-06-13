Godzilla Vs. Kong, The Matrix 4 And More Have Been Pushed Back

Depart a Remark
In the event you thought there weren’t any extra delays coming from Warner Bros at the moment, you’d be sorely mistaken. We’ve already reported about how Tenet has been pushed again two weeks and Surprise Girl 1984 is transferring from an August to an October launch, however now comes phrase that Godzilla vs. Kong, The Matrix 4 and a handful of different WB films have additionally been delayed.
Having beforehand been slated for a November 20 launch, Godzilla vs. Kong will now come out on Could 21, 2021. Not solely does this imply ready an extra six months for these two Titans to lastly conflict, it additionally means it’s arriving a full 12 months later than its very first slated launch, as years in the past, the monster film was introduced to be popping out on Could 22, 2020.
As for The Matrix 4, whereas it held onto its Could 21, 2021 date for some time, it’s now been moved to April 1, 2022. This delay is little question due not simply to the shifting go slate, however as a result of the film additionally needed to halt its manufacturing as a result of present well being disaster. The Matrix 4 will now arrive a month forward of one other Keanu Reeves-led film, John Wick: Chapter 4, which is humorous as a result of at one time, these two initiatives had been scheduled to open on the identical day.
Different Warner Bros delays to make be aware of are the Tom and Jerry film transferring from December 23 to March 5, 2021, and The Witches remake, which had been scheduled to reach in October, being taken off the calendar, although it’s reportedly anticipated to come back out someday in 2021. In response to Selection, the studio additionally introduced that it’ll launch an untitled New Line horror film on June 4, 2021, whereas an “occasion” movie that was deliberate for October 16 has been undated.
Whereas film theaters are beginning open their doorways once more throughout the nation, this simply proves how the present well being disaster continues to have an effect on the movie world. I believe this received’t be the final time that even Warner Bros decides to regulate its slate accordingly, as there’ll seemingly be plenty of different 2021 films that may be part of The Matrix 4 in transferring to 2022.
Additionally it is price declaring that as issues stand now, two main Warner Bros films are nonetheless occupying their authentic launch dates: The Conjuring: The Satan Made Me Do It for September 11, and Dune for December 18. It’s unclear in the event that they’ll even be delayed, or if all of the WB films that had been pushed again at the moment signifies that these two are secure the place they’re.
Regardless, we right here at CinemaBlend will hold you up to date on if there are any extra adjustments to the Warner Bros slate. Hold monitor of what films from different studios have been delayed with our helpful information.
Add Comment