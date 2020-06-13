Godzilla Vs. Kong, The Matrix 4 And More Have Been Pushed Back

As for The Matrix 4, whereas it held onto its Could 21, 2021 date for some time, it’s now been moved to April 1, 2022. This delay is little question due not simply to the shifting go slate, however as a result of the film additionally needed to halt its manufacturing as a result of present well being disaster. The Matrix 4 will now arrive a month forward of one other Keanu Reeves-led film, John Wick: Chapter 4, which is humorous as a result of at one time, these two initiatives had been scheduled to open on the identical day.