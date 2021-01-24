‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Trailer Released

Two legendary titans face off within the first trailer for the brand new film “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Released on Warner Bros.’ YouTube channel Sunday morning, the trailer offers viewers their first glimpse on the final showdown between Godzilla and King Kong. The 2 alternate blows above the ocean, with Kong knocking Godzilla into the water, just for Godzilla to fireplace again together with his atomic warmth beam.

The movie’s launch date was just lately moved as much as March 26 from Might 21 after being moved round a number of occasions by Warner Bros because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the Christmas Day launch of “Marvel Lady 1984,” “Godzilla vs. Kong” can be one of many subsequent tentpole movies that Warner Bros. will launch concurrently in theaters and on the streaming platform HBO Max.

Legendary Footage, the manufacturing firm behind “Godzilla vs. Kong,” initially introduced the venture in 2015 as a crossover occasion between the “Godzilla” and “King Kong” franchises. This contains 2014’s “Godzilla,” 2017’s “Kong: Cranium Island” and 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” Adam Wingard, who’s greatest recognized for his horror movies resembling “Loss of life Notice” and “Blair Witch,” directed the movie. It stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Corridor and Brian Tyree Henry.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is being launched in the midst of the pandemic and customers have the choice of watching it from dwelling with an HBO Max subscription or in theaters, although many across the nation are nonetheless closed, so the movie’s field workplace potential is up within the air. The movie has the identical $160 million finances as “Godzilla,” which grossed $524.9 million worldwide in 2014. “Kong: Cranium Island” accomplished its field workplace run at $566 million, whereas “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” grossed $386 million. Given the franchise’s worldwide enchantment and lots of nations starting to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine, it is going to be fascinating to see if “Godzilla vs. Kong” will go the $160 million threshold.

Watch the trailer under.