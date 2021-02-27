Godzilla vs. Kong will not end in a draw, confirms its director

Director of Godzilla vs. Kong, Adam Wingard, wanted to make it clear that there will be a winner in the film and that the same thing as in previous films will not happen. “This is the decisive one (…) You win, and that’s it.”

Speaking during IGN Fan Fest, Wingard explained that he wants the film to feel like a legit Godzilla and King Kong fight, and act as a definitive answer. Who would win in that fight? We will have an answer and it is motivated by the original film.

“When I think of the original movie, King Kong vs. Godzilla, I remember having conversations with my friends as a kid, debating who would win in that fight. And that movie doesn’t really pick a winner. It’s a tie. It is not very clear who wins.”

Wingard makes it extremely clear that there will be clarity on who wins in his version: “I just wanted this to feel like a real showdown. I wanted you to stay away from this. I wanted there to be no more arguing on the playground. This is the decisive one. You won’t have to debate it anymore, watch this movie. That’s Godzilla, that’s King Kong. They are hitting each other, one wins and that’s it.”

The director also makes it clear that his goal is to make a movie in which the two monsters feel like the “definitive” versions of each other, to give a final result of authenticity. It’s a feeling that Wingard thought was missing in King Kong vs. Original Godzilla and Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“One problem I have (with the original movie) is a problem similar to the one I have with Batman v Superman, another velicle versus. At that time King Kong was a stop motion character. This is how we knew him, this is how he looked. And then obviously later in the 70s you had the Rick Baker version and that’s how we identify King Kong, but it’s still relatively similar to the original. King Kong’s version in King Kong vs. Godzilla is unlike any version we’ve ever seen. It is the first time we have seen a man in a suit. So it doesn’t seem like it’s the ultimate fight, even if the movie had some kind of winner. “ “In Batman v Superman it’s something similar, where you have Christian Bale as the definitive Batman in the Christopher Nolan trilogy and that’s how we knew him. So when Batman v Superman shows up, it’s the first time we’ve seen Ben Affleck’s Batman and it’s like in a different universe. Zack Snyder’s universe, which is very different from Nolan’s. And this is just my opinion, but my problem with that movie is almost on a fundamental aesthetic level, that it felt like a different Batman. So it didn’t feel like the real legitimate Batman v Superman movie. “

There are still questions as to whether the true villain of Godzilla vs. Kong has yet to be revealed, but Wingard also made it clear that Godzilla will play that role.

“I don’t want to spoil the movie, but I will say that you are going to see Godzilla do things you have never seen before, and you will see him act differently. There will be many fun surprises. Godzilla is the villain in this movie. He’s causing a lot of trouble and the funny thing is, he’s blowing up a lot of shit and causing a lot of destruction and mayhem. It’s the best part of making this movie for me, a mischievous Godzilla wreaking havoc. “

The director also points out that it is “the first film for children under 13“What he has done but what he has”gore and gory moments”.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be released on March 26 internationally in theaters and HBO Max.