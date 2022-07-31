GoFastIPTV.eu IPTV closes after reaching a legal agreement with a copyright lobby: you will have to pay €25,000 a day if it is reactivated

The Dutch group fighting against the broadcast of copyright-protected content without permission, BREIN (Protection of the Rights of the Entertainment Industry of the Netherlands) continues its offensive against IPTV services that broadcast copyrighted content without having paid for it . The group has the support of Hollywood and has just announced that has reached an agreement of 70,000 euros with a major supplier of these services.

BREIN searched for a long time in many countries around the world until it managed to find the person behind the IPTV service called GoFastIPTV. Thanks to the information exposed through the court, the person who managed them, located in Brazil, was located. Now, after the long chase, the defunct service GoFastIPTV.eu will have to pay a fine of 25,000 euros per day if the service is restored and a fine of 10,000 euros for each future infringement.

How BREIN managed to locate the offender

The Dutch organization operates mainly in Europe, where it is responsible for dismantling illegal sites and services. In 2017, BREIN won a notable victory in the Court of Justice of the European Union, which ruled that it is illegal to sell devices preconfigured to access content that infringes copyright. This order, dubbed “Filmspeler”, was a death sentence for sellers of streaming boxes with this profile.

BREIN has gone after hundreds of streaming tools with these features and IPTV service operators. One of the main targets has been GoFastIPTV.eu, which offered unauthorized access to movies, TV shows, and pay TV channels, in addition to more than 85,000 on-demand titles.

Initially, BREIN was unable to locate the operator through its usual private application options. The paper trail went around the world through companies in the United Kingdom and Brazil. The IPTV service used by the Dutch bank Rabobank to process payments.

The bank was unwilling to release the data, so BREIN decided to take the matter to court. Rabobank was forced to cooperate and so BREIN has tracked down the leader of GoFastIPTV.eu. Now they have reached an agreement that could have serious consequences if it starts up again.

An agreement of modest figures

The conditional agreement of 70,000 euros shows a relatively modest figure compared to other similar cases. The BREIN says that its coercive actions do not focus on users of IPTV services. But keep in mind that many subscribers have paid for an annual service that they will no longer be able to enjoy.

An EUIPO investigation revealed that the Dutch use these services that BREIN pursues more than the rest of the Europeans. Also it is a big business, generating hundreds of millions euros of revenue in Europe alone.

Until now, BREIN reports that it has tracked more than 50 service providers of IPTV since 2017, while it has closed more than 300 sites where these subscriptions were offered.