GoFundMe Suspends Candace Owens’ Campaign After George Floyd Comments – Variety

GoFundMe has suspended conservative political commentator Candace Owens’s fundraiser for an Alabama cafe whose co-owner criticized the George Floyd protests. Owens additionally got here underneath fireplace for controversial feedback about Floyd whereas talking with Glenn Beck.

Owens raised greater than $200,000 for Birmingham’s Parkside Cafe, whose co-owner Michael Dykes stated Floyd was a “thug” and protesters had been “idiots” in a textual content message to a co-worker that was posted on-line. Three staff give up working and folks on-line started boycotting the cafe after Dykes’ feedback got here out.

Owens additionally got here underneath fireplace for controversial feedback about Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for greater than eight minutes.

“The truth that he has been held up as a martyr sickens me. George Floyd was not an excellent individual, I don’t care who needs to spin that. I don’t care how CNN needs to make you suppose he modified his life round,” she stated in an interview with Beck. “He was simply after his sixth or fifth stint in jail.”

I do not care WHAT George Floyd did. The officer ought to have by no means handled him like that and killed him! However we nonetheless should ask: Is he a HERO? BLEXIT founder @RealCandaceO gave her ideas: “The truth that he has been held up as a martyr sickens me.” pic.twitter.com/0Tm47x5Cc8 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 4, 2020

On Sunday, Owens revealed that her marketing campaign to assist Dykes’ cafe was suspended by GoFundMe after the corporate discovered her fundraiser “to be in assist of hate, violence, harassment, bullying, discrimination, terrorism, or intolerance of any variety.”

After elevating $205,000 in a couple of hours @gofundme determined to halt my marketing campaign for the Parkside Cafe in Alabama. At their discretion, they deemed that funds raised for a conservative enterprise constitutes “intolerance”

They WILL nevertheless give the funds raised to date to the cafe… pic.twitter.com/Mfw88iDKRi — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 7, 2020

Owens lashed out on Twitter in response to GoFundMe’s determination

“Guess my message to little youngsters can be for them to not idolize males that: Get excessive on fentanyl, get excessive on meth, use counterfeit payments, shove weapons into the stomaches of pregnant girls whereas robbing them, go to jail 5 occasions. What a really horrible message I carry,” she wrote.