GOG distributes more free PC games for a limited time: get this cyberpunk graphic adventure

The platform recovers I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream, a 1995 classic, within its winter offerings.

The winter season, as well as the Christmas holidays, have led several companies to show their generosity through succulent offers in their catalogs and various free games with which to entertain in the warmth of home. GOG has not wanted to miss this opportunity and, within its own sale event for PC, it is giving away some very retro titles. On this occasion, it is the turn of a classic cyberpunk with a powerful narrative.

I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream was released in 1995 as a adventure game located in a context of the most dystopian. In his universe, an AI has killed all of humanity except for 5 people whom, due to their immortality, he has decided to torture continuously for a whole century. From here, we will be forced to escape the clutches of this AI through mechanics to various playable characters.

This title has allowed a generation of players to reflect on the dangers of uncontrolled technology, as it allows them to know multiple endings by overcoming levels and exquisitely designed puzzles. You can discover this story by purchasing the game on the GOG website right now, as the gift ends the day December 25th.

If you are not convinced by this game, you can always wait for GOG give away more titles throughout its Winter Sale, although you can also take a walk through its store to discover quite juicy discounts. In addition, it should be remembered that the platform generates express offers, so it is recommended to be aware of the games that reduce their price temporarily.

Más sobre: I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream, GOG, Gratis y PC.