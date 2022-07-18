GOG is giving away 38 classic games for free

You can now redeem almost 40 games to your account with just one click.
The GOG platform is giving away some 38 classic games for free. They go inside the Free Games Collection promotion that the page defines as titles that you they will help you relax and spend time at home. Epic Games already gave away two titles this week and announced the other two for next week.
GOG adds on its website the following: “We are here to help you choose your next great adventure with this selection of free games from our catalog.” So now you have at your disposal 38 totally free games. has also warned Twitter user SteamGamesPC who has put together a list to speed up the redemption process.
Free GOG Classic Games
- Beneath a Steel Sky
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
- Flight of the Amazon Queen
- Lure of the Temptress
- Stargunner
- Teenagent
- Treasure Adventure Game
- Tyrian 2000
- Ultima™ 4: Quest of the Avatar
- Worlds of Ultima™ : The Savage Empire
- Ultima™ Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
- Eschalon: Book I
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
- Akalabeth: World of Doom
- Alder’s Blood Prologue
- He was Menace
- Builders of Egypt: Prologue
- CAYNE
- The Lords of Midnight
- Doomdark’s Revenge
- GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
- Legend of Keepers: Prologue
- Overload – Playable Teaser
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
- POSTAL: Classic and Uncut
- Vagrus – The Riven Realms: Prologue
- Ascendant
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure
- War Wind
- Janosik – Highlander Precision Platformer
- Loria
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft
- OpenTTD
- Samorost 1
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena
- The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall
It should be noted that GWENT: The Witcher Card Game does not add you to the GOG library, but rather directs you to the website to download and run the installer. Once installed it gives you the possibility to install the game. At the end of the day, free games always come in handy.
