GOG is giving away 38 classic games for free

You can now redeem almost 40 games to your account with just one click.

The GOG platform is giving away some 38 classic games for free. They go inside the Free Games Collection promotion that the page defines as titles that you they will help you relax and spend time at home. Epic Games already gave away two titles this week and announced the other two for next week.

GOG adds on its website the following: “We are here to help you choose your next great adventure with this selection of free games from our catalog.” So now you have at your disposal 38 totally free games. has also warned Twitter user SteamGamesPC who has put together a list to speed up the redemption process.

Free GOG Classic Games Beneath a Steel Sky



Shadow Warrior Classic Complete



Flight of the Amazon Queen



Lure of the Temptress



Stargunner



Teenagent



Treasure Adventure Game



Tyrian 2000



Ultima™ 4: Quest of the Avatar



Worlds of Ultima™ : The Savage Empire



Ultima™ Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams



Eschalon: Book I



Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy



Akalabeth: World of Doom



Alder’s Blood Prologue



He was Menace



Builders of Egypt: Prologue



CAYNE



The Lords of Midnight



Doomdark’s Revenge



GWENT: The Witcher Card Game



Hello Neighbor Alpha Version



Legend of Keepers: Prologue



Overload – Playable Teaser



Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves



Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius



POSTAL: Classic and Uncut



Vagrus – The Riven Realms: Prologue



Ascendant



Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure



War Wind



Janosik – Highlander Precision Platformer



Loria



Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft



OpenTTD



Samorost 1



The Elder Scrolls: Arena



The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall

It should be noted that GWENT: The Witcher Card Game does not add you to the GOG library, but rather directs you to the website to download and run the installer. Once installed it gives you the possibility to install the game. At the end of the day, free games always come in handy.

