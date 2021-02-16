GOG starts the We Love Games offers, with great discounts

Yesterday the great offers of the Epic Games Store began. And in addition, they served as a backdrop for a quite magical night for the users of the platform. To the point that it was announced that the Kingdom Hearts saga (practically the entire one) would come to PC, and exclusively, for the aforementioned store.

And today we come to confirm that you should be attentive to GOG.com if you are looking for more and more offers on compatible titles. Thus, the CD Projekt Red platform has also joined the party, presenting the We Love Games sales, a promotion with deep discounts on games of today and yesterday.

As you can see for yourself on the page, many of the offers are similar to those seen on the Epic Games Store. For example, with a 10% discount on the price of Cyberpunk 2077 (now 53.99 euros), or a price of 23.99 euros for the recent Ultimate Edition of Control.

However, you must bear in mind that buying in the store offers certain advantages that you do not have in other places. For example, the possibility of obtaining DRM free games. Or, of course, the opportunity to buy older PC games that are not available in other stores like Steam.

In fact, speaking of these old titles, you should bear in mind that some of the most prominent retro titles in PC history have been downgraded. Starting with Blizzard games (Diablo + Hellfire or Warcraft II for 7 euros each), and ending with role-playing games as important as Baldur’s Gate (with the Enhanced Edition at half price).

And all this without forgetting multiple graphic adventures at ridiculous prices, such as Sam & Max Hit the Road for just over 1 euro, or the remastering of Broken Sword 2 for 2.49 euros. Among many other great games.