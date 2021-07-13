Goga Kapoor Wiki, Age, Dying, Circle of relatives, Spouse, Biography – Newzpanda

Goga Kapoor was once a Bollywood actor. He was once well known for participating within the harmful characters throughout the movement photos, and his place of ‘Kansa Mama’ in Mahabharat (1988) may well be very usual.

Goga Kapoor Wiki/Biography

He was once born on Sunday, 15 December 1940 (age 71 years at the time of lack of lifestyles) in Gujranwala, Punjab, British India (Now in Pakistan).

Family, Caste & Partner

Goga was once born in a rich family on the other hand after the Partition of India in 1947, they moved to India and all their belongings was once left in Pakistan. During the partition, his father went missing. Goga’s mother used to believe that at some point she goes to satisfy her husband and after a few years, they finally met at a coffee retailer. His father started operating as a textile engineer in India. Goga had one elder brother and one younger sister. He bought married to Shanta Kapoor and was once blessed with 3 daughters- Shailly Kapoor Anand, Sonu Kapoor, and Payal Goga (a theatre artist).







Occupation

He started his occupation with English theatre plays. He was once a proficient actor, and in a while, he was once provided a small place throughout the Bollywood movie ‘Jwala’ (1971).

For the principle time, he carried out a dangerous personality throughout the movie ‘Ek Kunwari Ek Kunwara’ (1973), in which his potency was once correctly favored. After this movie, he was once typecast since the villain and in large part provided to play a dangerous place throughout the films.

A couple of of his hit movement photos are Toofan (1989), Agneepath (1990), and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994).

The veteran actor ‘Amitabh Bachchan‘ has acted in just about the entire flicks of Goga Kapoor. They’ve been one of the hit hero-villain jodis at the present time.

In 1988, he carried out the placement of ‘Kansa’ throughout the epic TV series Mahabharat.

Later, he seemed in a whole lot of hit Bollywood movement photos and TV serials. He was once well known for his very good discussion provide.

He was once ultimate observed throughout the Bollywood film ‘Darwaza Bandh Rakho’ (2006).

Lack of lifestyles

Goga Kapoor died on 3 March 2011 in Mumbai, as a result of the prolonged illness.

