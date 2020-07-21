Gogglebox boss confirms return for new series later this year

Gogglebox will return to Channel 4 for a model new series later this year, the present’s co-creator has confirmed.

The favored actuality series sees a various collection of households, buddies and companions give their tackle the week’s tv and largest breaking information tales.

Remarkably, the series is one in every of only a few that was in a position to proceed manufacturing all through the coronavirus lockdown, offering a consolation to followers throughout a extremely unsure time.

Having lately wrapped its second Superstar Goggleboz, which included pairings like married couple Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in addition to father-son duo Martin and Roman Kemp.

Co-creator Tania Alexander mentioned on Twitter: “Enormous thanks for your form messages re Gogglebox and Superstar Gogglebox. It actually wasn’t straightforward getting this present to air each week throughout lockdown however your help made all of it price it.

“Large shout out to the solid from each exhibits and my wonderful workforce.”

She completed the tweet by confirming that the present will return to tv on Friday 11th September, giving followers a date to place of their diary.

The newest series of Gogglebox peaked with in a single day viewership of greater than 4 million, as folks throughout the nation tuned in to see how the armchair pundits have been dealing with lockdown.

No person is aware of what the world will seem like in just a few months time, however it appears nothing will cease Gogglebox from dominating the Friday schedules.

Gogglebox is obtainable to stream on All 4.