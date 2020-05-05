Gogglebox family respond to social distancing backlash

Gogglebox’s Malone family has addressed criticism from viewers which accuses the solid of breaching social distancing guidelines.

Broadcast regulator Ofcom registered 134 complaints earlier this week relating to the solid’s alleged rule-breaking.

Solid members Ellie and Izzie have been reportedly talked about probably the most in viewer complaints because the sister duo are persevering with to movie collectively regardless of dwelling individually.

Though Ellie and Izzie haven’t responded to the criticism, The Malone family have turn into the primary solid members to touch upon the backlash.

Wrting on Twitter, the family mentioned: “Simply going to put this on the market so we’re all up to date, I do know the social distancing guidelines too, I like my grandkids, I’d by no means put them or anybody else’s well being in peril. My daughter and her youngsters stay with us, so she will be able to go to work as a nurse.”

The Malone family, which consists of Tom, Julie, Tom Jnr and Shaun, joined the present throughout sequence 4 in 2014.

Channel four additionally responded to the criticism on Friday 1st Could, with the channel announcer telling viewers earlier than the episode: “Simply in case you’re fearful, they’re all protecting to the rules of social distancing.”

Numerous different members of the solid have adjusted their dwelling preparations to proceed filming all through the pandemic, together with buddies Lee and Jenny who are actually quarantining collectively.

Gogglebox airs Fridays on Channel four at 9pm