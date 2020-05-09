Gogglebox pays tribute to star June Bernicoff after her death aged 82

Channel Four present Gogglebox marked the death of former star June Bernicoff with a particular tribute on the finish of Friday’s episode.

The 82-year-old, who was a much-loved member of the unique Gogglebox line-up alongside her late husband Leon, handed away at dwelling on fifth Might after a brief sickness (not associated to Covid-19).

The information was introduced publicly on Friday eighth Might. On the identical night, Gogglebox paid tribute by flashing up a easy tribute on the finish of the episode: “In loving reminiscence, June Bernicoff, 1937-2020.”

June’s husband, Leon Bernicoff, died in 2017. The couple had loved 60 years of marriage, and have become well-known TV personalities after they started showing on newly-launched TV present Gogglebox in 2013. June didn’t return to the present after Leon’s death, however mentioned that it had been “a terrific journey”.

Following June’s death, Gogglebox’s govt producer Tania Alexander launched a press release which learn: “We’re deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox’s much-loved June Bernicoff handed away on the age of 82 on Might 5 at dwelling with her household by her aspect after a brief sickness.

“As the primary couple to be forged for Gogglebox again in 2013, June and her husband Leon had been an enormous a part of the programme’s success. Their heat, wit and contrasting personalities endeared them to the nation throughout the course of the primary 10 collection.

“Following Leon’s passing in December 2017, June wrote her first ebook, Leon And June: Our Story, which was a deeply transferring and entertaining chronicle of their 60-year love affair.”

The assertion continues: “A remarkably unbiased, principled girl with a vivacious sense of humour and an enormous ardour for all times, June will likely be dearly missed by the whole Gogglebox household, forged and crew. Regardless of her departure from the present in 2017, she remained a passionate supporter of the programme, watching it each week, and she or he was in common contact with the manufacturing group.

“Our ideas are with June’s household – Helen and Ian, Julie and Marc, and her beloved grandchildren Frances, Sam and Faye. The household would love to ask for privateness at this unhappy time however would love to thank the hospice workers that supported them and cared for June so splendidly and with such compassion in her ultimate weeks.”

