Goku and Vegeta prepare their landing in Fortnite with the long-awaited Dragon Ball event

Although a leak spoiled the initial surprise, there is no doubt that Fortnite players are really looking forward to seeing the collaboration with Dragon Ball. After all, the confirmation by Epic Games generated a stir among battle royale fans, who were quick to respond to the announcement with cheers and theories related to the cosmetics that could make it to the game.

Epic Games will communicate the details of this association in the coming days, but Bandai’s TikTok account in Mexico has already revealed one of the most anticipated additions by manganime fans. As you can see in the video inserted below these lines, Bandai has published a short video asking us if we are ready to use the skins of Goku and Vegetawhich also serves to remember the collaboration between the two brands.

@bandaimexico We dreamed it and it came true… Prepare your chair, get your keyboard ready and adjust the volume of your headsets. Dragon Ball x Fortnite is coming very soon! #DragonBall #Fortnite #DragonBallFortnite â™¬ Sounds like when a Super Saiyan puts out an aura(1165663) – TMat

This is the first data we get from Fortnite x Dragon Ball, as the Epic Games announcement only showed an image of the mythical dragon Shen Long. In addition to this, those responsible for the battle royale accompanied this capture with a date: August 16, 2022day on which everything related to the series written by Akira Toriyama will be activated.

There are only a few days left to find out all the content of this collaboration, but we can continue to enjoy Fortnite through other initiatives that have been carried out in recent months. We are talking about the union of Epic Games with famous brands in the world of entertainment, which has given us the possibility to play with cosmetics from Marvel, Indiana Jones and Star Wars, to mention a few examples.

