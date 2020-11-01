Gold News: DRI seizes 12 kg gold from Kolkata and Siliguri, 5 arrested

Gold News: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized about 12 kg of smuggled gold (Gold News) worth about Rs 6.22 crore in different operations in West Bengal. The agency gave information about this. Based on specific intelligence inputs, DRI officials carried out operations in Kolkata on Thursday and Siliguri in North Bengal on Friday. Also Read – Gold demand in festive season: Jewelery market is buzzing in festivals, understand the nuances before buying in-depth

DRI seized 6.882 kg and 4.980 kg smuggled gold from Kolkata and Siliguri respectively. The DRI said in a statement that five people have been arrested in the case. Also Read – Today Gold Rate 30 Oct: Find the cheapest gold available in this city, Gold Rate in your market

A day earlier at IGI Airport, Customs officials arrested three smugglers, including father and son, in smuggling gold. Gold worth Rs 83 lakh has been recovered from the smugglers arrested in two separate cases. The smugglers came to Delhi with gold from Dubai. Accused have smuggled gold earlier also. The Customs Department is investigating the matter. Also Read – Gold Price Today 29 October 2020: Gold demand not increasing in festive season, know before today’s gold price in bullion market

At the same time, on Wednesday, the Customs posted at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) arrested a man who returned from Dubai on charges of smuggling gold. Custom officials said that 634 grams of gold was seized from Abu Bakr Siddiqui, which is worth Rs 32.96 lakh in the market.

The custom said in an official statement, “Custom officials were suspicious of Siddiqui’s move, after which his entire body was scanned and gold was recovered from him.”

(Input: agency)