Gold News Today: Daylight robbery in jewelery shop, robbers armed with 14 kg gold and 2 lakh cash, absconding, see

Gold News Today: A case of loot has come to light in Bihar, which has made everyone aware. Where some armed men entered the jewelry shop with the intention of stealing and escaped after clearing hands on 14 kg gold and 2 lakh cash. This astonishing case of dacoity is of Darbhanga district of Bihar. Where some armed miscreants entered a jewelery shop and escaped with 14 kg of gold.

A video of this entire incident has also surfaced. In which guns can be seen in the hands of these youths. The incident is reported to be around 10:30 am. Where the robbers arrived with a mask on their mouths. These robbers broke into the shop in turn and injured the businessman with a pistol. After this, these robbers filled the gratification bag within about 10 minutes and escaped while firing.

#WATCH | Armed assailants loot gold in broad daylight from a jewelry shop in Darbhanga, Bihar. 14 kgs of gold and Rs 2 lakhs cash has been stolen according to an official police report. pic.twitter.com/aHC4mJ49As – ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

The robbers openly carry a gun in their hands, all those present in the area get scared and some shopkeepers close their shops and run away. At the same time, a person can also be seen carrying stolen goods in his hand.

At the same time, miscreants can also be seen firing to clear their way. After hearing the sound of the bullet, people enter their shops and homes. In the video, these miscreants can be seen holding guns in both hands. This video of robbery is becoming increasingly viral on social media. The way the gang of 8 to 10 people carried out the robbery incident is quite astonishing.