Gold News: Where is gold smuggling in India and what is the reason behind it? Know here …

Gold News: Smuggling in the Gold Rate during the Corona period has encouraged the smuggling, because smugglers make good money from it. We get to see and hear the news of gold smuggling in the coming days. In such a situation, it is necessary to know what is the reason for gold smuggling and from where it is done? Bullion market experts say that the main reason for smuggling gold in India is the high import duty. In addition, the resale value of premium quality gold coming from abroad is good. Experts say that the smuggling of gold in India is the most from Dubai and due to the premium quality gold, its resale value is good.

Informed people say that gold smuggling news from abroad is done by big gangs who lure people by greed and send gold from abroad by hiding it in their belongings. National President of the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, Surendra Mehta, told that in the greed to make easy money, people smuggling gold and people outside the industry are involved in this work.

He said that 12.5 per cent import duty is levied on gold in India, which is a big reason for smuggling. There is also a three per cent GST on gold in India. Traders say that smuggling was completely stopped due to the closure of international flights during the lockdown.

Experts believe that due to the premium quality of gold coming from Dubai, its demand is good. At the same time, because of the high value of gold, even small quantities earn good, so smugglers are more interested in smuggling gold.

Recently, 30 kg of gold was seized from the diplomatic baggage at the Trivandrum Airport, indicating the involvement of a large gang in the smuggling of gold.

(Input: IANS)