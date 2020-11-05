Gold Price In India: ‘No one wins in the US, gold prices will remain fast, can cross so many thousand till Diwali’

Gold Price In India: Whatever the results of the US presidential election, but there will be a boom in the price of gold (Aaj Ka Sone Ka Bhav) in the markets there and in the world. By this time, according to the report, in the US election, Democrat candidate Joe Biden is running ahead of his rival President Donald Trump. Also Read – Gold Price Today 4 November 2020: Gold prices started rising before Dhanteras, this is a weighing price in your market

According to media reports, in an interview to CNBC's Squawk Box Asia, CIO James Rasteh of Coast Capital said that the price of gold in the US will continue to rise. Coast Capital LLC is a renowned investment advisory company in the US. Rasteh is its founding member and CIO.

Rasteh argues that no one in America should be president. There will be no major change in the country's fiscal policy. He said that President Donald Trump will become president again or that Democrat candidate Biden's victory will have no effect. The US will continue a sizeable fiscal stimulus program. If the US continues this program, then the price of gold will be affected in the international market as well as in the domestic market of India.

Rasteh further said that the printing of more dollars will continue in the US, but at the same time there will be a policy of releasing less gold in the market than before. It cannot be ruled out that the demand for gold will continue to rise.

Citing Rasteh, CNBC has said that the leadership of anyone in America, but fiscal and monetary policies remain almost the same. He said that with the change of leadership, the changes in policies are said to be imaginary rather than real to a large extent.

In fact, Rasteh believes that the objective of fiscal stimulus for any country is to infuse the economy. This is similar to policies of governments like government spending or tax cuts. Governments face huge financial losses due to following these policies. In such a situation, investors invest in safe investment instruments like gold. Due to this, in the coming time, the price of gold in the international market will continue to rise.

The rise in the price of gold in the international market will also affect the Indian market. India is a big gold consuming world.