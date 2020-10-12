Gold Price Today 12 October In Your Market: Find the cheapest gold in this city of the country, know what is 10 grams in your market

Today Gold Rate 12 Oct: With the start of the festive season, the price of gold (Sone Ka Aaj Ka Bhav) is getting fluctuating. Gold price was again increased today. According to the website of the ‘India Bullion and Jewelers Association’, the price of gold in the retail market today was 51225 (per 10 grams). At the same time, the starting price of 22 carat (per 10 grams) gold was 46920. Whereas gold had closed at 50878 in the previous trading session. That is, after reaching 50 thousand, gold has once again reached 51 thousand. Also Read – Gold Price Today 12 October 2020: Gold returns up to 25% in a year, is the right time to invest in weakening gold, know the latest price

Let us know which city of the country is getting the cheapest gold. According to the Goodreturns website, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 50,820 (Mumbai Me Sone ka aaj ka Bhav). At the same time, the price of 10 grams of gold is also 50,820 (Patna Me Sone ka aaj ka Bhav). At the same time, today the price of gold in another city of Pune in Maharashtra is also 50,820. At the same time, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in these three cities was 49,820.

Gold is getting the most expensive in Delhi. The price of 10 grams of gold in Delhi is 54,330 (Delhi Me Sone ka aaj ka Bhav). At the same time, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi is 49,800. In Lucknow (Lucknow Me Sone ka aaj ka Bhav) and Jaipur (Jaipur Me Sone ka aaj ka Bhav), 10 grams of 24 carat gold is being sold at the same price. At the same time, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold at these three places is 49 thousand 800.

Let us know that on September 28, the price of gold was the lowest in this month. During this time, the initial price of gold was 49739/10 grams (Aaj ke Sone Ka Bhav) which was the lowest in the past 1 month, while it closed at 49757 with a slight increase even during the market closing. Although the price of gold is still above 51 thousand, but since the record increase in the price of this yellow metal, its price has decreased by more than Rs 5000 so far.

City 22 carat 24 carat

Mumbai 49,820 50,820

Patna 49,820 50,820

Nagpur 49,820 50,820

Pune 49,820 50,820

Jaipur 49,800 54,330

Lucknow 49,800 54,330

new Delhi 49,800 54,330

Bengaluru 48,150 52,530

Hyderabad 48,870 53,310

Chandigarh 48,500 51,300

Ahmedabad 49,820 51,230

Kerala 47,250 51,550

